LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County will host a pop-up COVID-19 testing event at Wilsona Elementary School on Wednesday and Thursday and Dec. 30.
The tests are available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at McPherson Hall at Wilsona Elementary, at 41625 North 170th St. East.
Those who plan to attend should bring their insurance information. Those who don’t have insurance must bring their driver’s license or another form of identification. There is no cost to patients for any test, whether or not insured.
To make an appointment visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.