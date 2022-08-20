Britain-Obit-Campbell-Danesh

Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” musical, in 2014, in the Savoy Hotel in London.

 Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

LONDON (AP) — Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41.

The singer’s family said, Tuesday, that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minn., on Aug. 11, and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office.

