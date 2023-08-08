Rosamond pool opening

Rosamond residents can beat the heat for the remainder of the summer at the newly renovated community pool at Jim Williford Park. The pool is available for free on weekends through Oct. 1.

 Photo courtesy of Kern County

ROSAMOND — Rosamond residents are invited to cool off for the remainder of the summer at the newly renovated community pool at Jim Williford Park.

The pool, off 40th Street West north of Holiday Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 1, according to Kern County officials.

