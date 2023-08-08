ROSAMOND — Rosamond residents are invited to cool off for the remainder of the summer at the newly renovated community pool at Jim Williford Park.
The pool, off 40th Street West north of Holiday Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 1, according to Kern County officials.
Use of the pool is free for residents.
County and local officials joined residents in a ribbon-cutting for the long-awaited pool opening on Friday, kicking off use of the pool for the next two months.
Major refurbishments have been completed at the pool in the Westpark neighborhood, including the removal and replacement of all the concrete paving in the pool area and the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The restrooms serving the pool area and the office were also remodeled and the pool itself re-plastered.
The improved pool is more than a year in the making, with the Kern County Board of Supervisors approving the project in May 2022. The $1.73 million construction contract was awarded in September, in the hopes of reopening the pool for the summer season.
Jim Williford Park and its community pool were the responsibility of the Rosamond Community Services District, until summer 2018, when the district turned it back to the county after Rosamond voters soundly defeated a property tax measure that would have provided the funding necessary to maintain the park and operate the pool.
In 2007, the district took possession of what is now known as Jim Williford Park from Kern County because the county no longer had the funds to support it.
The district borrowed from the water and sewer funds, which are supported by rates paid by customers, to cover the costs of operating and maintaining parks and recreation programs, in the absence of any dedicated revenue source.
This was the pattern for the nearly 20 years it had parks under its control.
Once the park was returned to its control, Kern County spent $30,000 for necessary pool repairs.
