Rosamond pool work

Work continues on extensive renovations to the community pool at Jim Williford Park in Rosamond, in anticipation of opening the pool this summer.

 Photo courtesy of Zack Scrivner

ROSAMOND — Extensive renovations to the community pool at Jim Williford Park continue in anticipation of opening to the public this summer.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors in May, approved the project to remove and replace all the concrete paving in the pool area, as well as the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The rest­rooms serving the pool area and the office are also being remodeled and the pool itself will be re-plastered.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.