Williford Park pool

The community pool at Jim Williford Park in Rosamond is being renovated, with new concrete paving, accessible walkways and remodeled restrooms, in anticipation of reopening, in summer 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Supervisor Zack Scrivner

ROSAMOND — Work has begun on the community pool at Jim Williford Park, renovating the facility in hopes of opening it to the public once again, next summer.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors, in May, approved the project to remove and replace all the concrete paving in the pool area, as well as the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The rest­rooms serving the pool area and the office are also being remodeled and the pool, itself, will be re-plastered.

