ROSAMOND — Work has begun on the community pool at Jim Williford Park, renovating the facility in hopes of opening it to the public once again, next summer.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors, in May, approved the project to remove and replace all the concrete paving in the pool area, as well as the walkways, to provide an accessible route into the pool area. The restrooms serving the pool area and the office are also being remodeled and the pool, itself, will be re-plastered.
“The completion of the pool renovation will be a significant deliverable for the community of Rosamond by the County of Kern and I’m very pleased we were able to budget for this significant financial investment for the families in the area,” Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said.
In September, the Board awarded a $1.73 million contract for the project to Taft-based Black/Hall Construction, which was found to have the lowest responsive bid, according to the staff report.
An addition to the bid, installing two shade umbrellas is also included in the approved contract, according to the staff report.
Officials expect the project to be completed, in February, although some delays are anticipated. The goal remains to reopen the pool to the public, in summer 2023.
Jim Williford Park and its community pool were the responsibility of the Rosamond Community Services District, until summer 2018, when the district turned it back to the county after Rosamond voters soundly defeated a property tax measure that would have provided the funding necessary to maintain the park and operate the pool.
In 2007, the District took possession of what is now known as Jim Williford Park from Kern County because the county no longer had the funds to support it.
The District borrowed from the water and sewer funds, which are supported by rates paid by customers, to cover the costs of operating and maintaining parks and recreation programs, in the absence of any dedicated revenue source.
This was the pattern for the nearly 20 years it had parks under its control.
Once the park was returned to its control, Kern County spent $30,000 for necessary pool repairs.
