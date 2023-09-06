LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District spent an extra $5,100 to demolish the former PONY field complex on the northwest corner of the Palmdale High School campus.
The total cost to demolish and clear the site was $149,100. In February, the district’s governing board awarded a $144,000 contract to demolition contractor Unlimited Environmental Inc. of Signal Hill to raze all existing structures at the former home of the Palmdale PONY League due to liability concerns.
The field complex, at 38350 20th St. East, had become a refuge for vagrants and vandals. It was littered with trash and graffiti. The buildings and dugouts were razed and the field flattened.
On Aug. 17, the board unanimously approved a $5,100 change order to cover a remobilization fee. During the demolition of the complex, the overhead power lines that fed the scorekeepers booth required removal by Southern California Edison, according to a summary.
“This created a delay in the completion of the project,” the summary said.
After the power was removed from the building, Unlimited Environmental had to remobilize their staff and equipment.
Trustee Donita Winn visited the former sports complex.
“I’ve been over to see the site and it’s a rather large site,” Winn said.
She suggested that if the board were to go for a bond measure next year, perhaps the district could include a new, more centrally located facility for Desert Pathways High School. The school is located on the Quartz Hill High School campus. Desert Pathways serves at-risk students with significant mental health and/or behavioral health needs.
“I’d love to see Desert Pathways moved to a site more accessible to our students,” Winn said.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution of acceptance and notice of completion for the project.
