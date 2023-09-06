PONY complex

The PONY baseball field complex on the northwest corner of the Palmdale High School campus has been demolished.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District spent an extra $5,100 to demolish the former PONY field complex on the northwest corner of the Palmdale High School campus.

The total cost to demolish and clear the site was $149,100. In February, the district’s governing board awarded a $144,000 contract to demolition contractor Unlimited Environmental Inc. of Signal Hill to raze all existing structures at the former home of the Palmdale PONY League due to liability concerns.

