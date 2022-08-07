Italy Pompeii Ordinary People

In this image provide by the Pompeii Archeological site press office, archeologists work on the site of a new discovery. The latest discoveries in the ancient city are enriching knowledge about the everyday lives of middle-class households.

 Parco Archeologico di Pompei via AP

ROME — A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius’ furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.

Pompeii’s archaeological park, one of Italy’s top tourist attractions, announced the recent finds, on Saturday. Its director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said the excavation of rooms in a “domus,” or home, first unearthed, in 2018, had revealed precious details about the domestic environment of ordinary citizens of the city, which was destroyed, in 79 A.D.

