POMONA — A police officer was shot in the leg and a suspect was shot and taken into custody, Thursday night, authorities said.
The officer was shot after police answered a call at about 7:30 p.m., police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, police said.
The suspect also was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Two other suspects were being sought, the statement said.
Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.
