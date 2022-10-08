The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company targeted by election deniers accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities, by the end of next week.
Konnech Corp’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan, on Tuesday, and a 55th District Court official initially ordered him to remain in jail until an extradition hearing. Judge Donald Allen, on Thursday, granted Yu’s request for a $1 million bond but ordered him to wear a GPS tether, give his passport to Michigan authorities and surrender to Los Angeles authorities, by Oct. 14.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said, Tuesday, that Yu was being held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by the DA’s investigators.
Konnech is a small company based in East Lansing, Mich. In 2020, it won a five-year, $2.9 million contract with LA County for software to track election worker schedules, training, payroll and communications, according to the county registrar-recorder/county clerk, Dean C. Logan.
Konnech was required to keep the data in the United States and only provide access to citizens and permanent residents but instead stored it on servers in the People’s Republic of China, the Los Angeles DA’s office said.
The DA’s office didn’t specify what information allegedly was taken. But officials said it only involved poll workers, not voting machines or vote counts and didn’t alter election results.
Konnech, in a statement issued, Tuesday, said “any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”
Mark Kriger, the attorney who represented Yu in court in Michigan, on Thursday, said Konnech’s director of information technology has consistently said the company never stored data outside the US.
The New York Times reported, Monday, that Konnech and Yu, who was born in China, became the target of claims by election conspiracy theorists that the company had secret ties to the Chinese Communist Party and had supplied information on 2 million poll workers.
