The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company targeted by election deniers accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities, by the end of next week.

Konnech Corp’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan, on Tuesday, and a 55th District Court official initially ordered him to remain in jail until an extradition hearing. Judge Donald Allen, on Thursday, granted Yu’s request for a $1 million bond but ordered him to wear a GPS tether, give his passport to Michigan authorities and surrender to Los Angeles authorities, by Oct. 14.

