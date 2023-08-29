AP Poll Biden Trump Age

Noah Burden, 28, communications consultant in Alexandria, Va., thinks Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both too old to be president. He says leaders in their 70s or 80s stand for “a sense of values and sense of the country and the world that just isn’t accurate anymore.”

WASHINGTON — Americans actually agree on something in this time of raw discord: Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president in a second term. Only a few years his junior, Donald Trump raises strikingly less concern about his age.

But they have plenty of other problems with Trump, who at least for now far outdistances his rivals for the Republican nomination despite his multiple criminal indictments. Never mind his advanced years — if anything, some say, the 77-year-old ought to grow up.

