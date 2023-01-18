Obit Arthur Ravenel

The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge stands, on Jan. 17, 2012, connecting Mount Pleasant, SC to Charleston, SC.

 Matt Rourke/AP Photo

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Arthur Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, has died. He was 95.

His family announced in a short statement that he died, Monday. The statement did not give a cause.

