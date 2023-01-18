CHARLESTON, S.C. — Arthur Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, has died. He was 95.
His family announced in a short statement that he died, Monday. The statement did not give a cause.
Ravenel spent six decades in public service, elected to the state Senate, the state House and Congress. He also ran for governor and, late in life, after retiring from the Senate, returned to public service as a member of the Charleston County School Board.
The $632 million bridge over the Cooper River connecting Charleston to Mount Pleasant is named in his honor, a thank you for the years he spent in Washington trying to get money for an iconic span that would fit the charming city where he spent most of his life.
Known to political friends and foes alike as Cousin Arthur, Ravenel’s ancestors fought for the Confederacy, and during the heated debate over removing the Confederate flag from the Statehouse dome, in 2000, he once referred to the NAACP as the “National Association for Retarded People,” bringing calls for his resignation.
He later voted to remove the flag from the dome and place a similar one at the Confederate Soldier Monument on Statehouse grounds. Ravenel defended his actions by saying he didn’t have a racist bone in his body, and African American colleagues said he was willing at times to help get their bills passed.
Ravenel recalled, in a 2004 interview with The Associated Press, that he was first elected to the House, in 1952, as a Democrat when there were virtually no Republicans in the state.
“You just heard about Republicans,” he quipped. “Sherman was one.”
Ten years later, Ravenel got involved in the state’s fledgling Republican Party and was a national convention delegate, in 1964, when Barry Goldwater was nominated for president.
Ravenel was elected to the state Senate as a Republican, in 1980.
“The Democratic Party was getting more and more liberal,” Ravenel recalled. “As it got more liberal, we were able to recruit more and more people to run.”
Ravenel had six children, including a son, Thomas, who was elected state treasurer, in 2006, but resigned the following year after his indictment on drug charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.