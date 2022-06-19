CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Columnist and political commentator Mark Shields, who shared his insight into American politics and wit on “PBS NewsHour” for decades, died, Saturday. He was 85.
Shields died at his Chevy Chase, Md., home, from kidney failure, “PBS NewsHour” spokesman Nick Massella said.
Shields was a regular on the show starting, in 1987, the year the show began, and stepped down from his regular Friday night discussion segment, in December 2020. He had collaborated with David Brooks, since 2001, to provide analysis and commentary in their weekly Shields & Brooks segment and during election specials and conventions and before that with David Gergen and Paul Gigot, according to “PBS NewsHour.” His tenure there spanned six presidencies.
Brooks tweeted his 2020 tribute to Shields in The New York Times, calling it “an attempt to capture one of the finest and beloved men” he had ever known.
“We’ve had thousands of disagreements over the years, but never a second of acrimony,” Brooks wrote in the piece. “Mark radiates a generosity of spirit that improves all who come within his light.”
Judy Woodruff, “PBS NewsHour” anchor and managing editor, tweeted that she was “heartbroken” to share the news of Shields’ death, and noted his wife Anne was at his side at his death. For decades, she said, Shields “wowed us with his encyclopedic knowledge of American politics, his sense of humor and mainly his big heart.”
The Weymouth, Mass., native graduated from the University of Notre Dame and served in the US Marine Corps, according to “PBS NewsHour.”
