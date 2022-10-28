LANCASTER — Residents are invited to share their perspectives on policing in the Antelope Valley during a town hall scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at True Life Community Church, 42545 Wall St.
Attendees will also learn about the 14th semi-annual report and the complaints audit report directly from the monitoring team that’s tracking the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s progress in complying with terms of a 2015 settlement agreement between the US Department of Justice and the sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.