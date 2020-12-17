LOS ANGELES — Two Los Angeles police officers acted lawfully in 2018 when they opened fire outside a Trader Joe’s supermarket during a gunfight with a suspect and fatally shot the assistant store manager, prosecutors said Tuesday.
LAPD Officers Sinlen Tse and Sarah Winans will not face criminal charges in the death of Melyda “Mely” Corado, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a Nov. 30 report released on Tuesday.
The suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, took employees and shoppers hostage for three hours before surrendering, authorities said. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, court records show
“The fact that Corado was struck accidentally by Tse’s gunfire is tragic, however, it does not negate the lawfulness of the officers’ actions in using deadly force to stop a dangerous fleeing felon,” the report states.
Corado’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles and the officers, claiming they failed to follow the department’s deadly force policy when they began firing.
Atkins is charged with Corado’s killing, even though he did not shoot her, as well as the attempted killings of his grandmother and girlfriend, and other offenses. The case returns to court on Dec. 23.
