LOS ANGELES — The Southern California teenager killed, this week, alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement was with him, a day earlier, when he fatally shot her mother, police said, Thursday.
Savannah Graziano, 15, was in the back of her father’s pickup truck when he gunned down her mother, Tracy Martinez, on Monday, according to Fontana police. Witnesses and two videos — one from a bystander and another from a doorbell — show she stayed still as her mother screamed.
“She’s just sitting in the backseat,” Sgt. Christian Surgent said in a phone interview, Thursday.
Authorities had previously said the teen was somewhere else during her mother’s killing and was later abducted by her father, Anthony Graziano. But the two videos obtained, Wednesday, showed her inside the truck between 30 and 60 seconds before the gunfire began, police said.
Witnesses did not report seeing Savannah Graziano get out of the vehicle, Surgent said, as Martinez tried to escape and Anthony Graziano — her estranged husband — jumped out wielding a handgun.
Graziano, 45, shot Martinez multiple times and also turned and fired on a nearby car. No one else was hurt.
Martinez was able to identify her killer as Graziano before she died, Surgent said, but never mentioned her daughter being there. Neither video showed the shooting.
Savannah Graziano and her father were killed a day later after a long chase along an interstate in Hesperia north of the homicide scene. Rifle shots were fired at the pursuing officers from husband Graziano’s pickup truck, which became disabled after driving off the highway. The shooter put several rounds through a patrol car’s windshield and later disabled a second pursuing vehicle, authorities said.
Anthony Graziano died in the truck while Savannah, wearing tactical gear and a helmet, was fatally shot as she ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies, her father, or both.
The state attorney general’s office is reviewing the shootout because it involved the death of a minor. Meanwhile, detectives in Fontana still have not determined a motive for the slaying.
Investigators later searched the family’s Fontana home — which Anthony Graziano and his daughter moved out of weeks prior — and Graziano’s storage unit. Inside the storage pod they found numerous AR-15-style rifles, handguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, smoke grenades and other tactical gear, Surgent said.
