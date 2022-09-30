LOS ANGELES — The Southern California teenager killed, this week, alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement was with him, a day earlier, when he fatally shot her mother, police said, Thursday.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was in the back of her father’s pickup truck when he gunned down her mother, Tracy Martinez, on Monday, according to Fontana police. Witnesses and two videos — one from a bystander and another from a doorbell — show she stayed still as her mother screamed.

