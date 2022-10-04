Central California Killings

Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings, since July, in Stockton that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” in the killings.

 Associated Press

STOCKTON — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted.

None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings — which all took place within a radius of a few square miles — and none appear to have known each other, Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva said, Monday. The shootings also do not seem to be related to gangs or drugs, either.

