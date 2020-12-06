REDDING — A 62-year-old woman shot and killed by police after hitting an officer with her car and trapping him under a tire has been identified, authorities said Friday.
Dolores Hernandez, of Marysville, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in a busy shopping area in Redding, police said in a statement Thursday.
Officers were called to the Discovery Village shopping center Wednesday evening, where Hernandez was yelling and cursing at employees and customers inside a pizza restaurant, police said.
The woman finally left but continued to cause a disturbance in the parking lot for about 20 minutes before a security guard who had confronted her called police, the statement said.
Officers found the woman in a car and when she tried to leave she backed up, hitting an officer and pinning him under a tire, police said.
To keep the car from moving, another officer shot out a tire, then shot at the woman and fatally wounded her, police said.
The officer who was struck by her car was treated at a hospital.
