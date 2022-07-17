COSTA MESA — Costa Mesa police shot and wounded a suspected burglar who was allegedly armed with a rifle, early Wednesday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m., after officers responded to a burglary alarm.
The alleged burglar, Hugo Standley Vargas, 35, was in stable condition after being shot multiple times and is expected to survive, police said. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Vargas was arrested and booked on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon upon a police officer, commercial burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Vargas allegedly ignored multiple orders to drop the weapon and went deeper into the business, going out of the officers’ sight, police said. Police had a less-than-lethal device prepared when Vargas suddenly came outside with a rifle.
Vargas allegedly advanced quickly toward the officers, police said, and they opened fire.
(1) comment
Too bad they didn't kill him.
