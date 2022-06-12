SAN JOSE — Police seized an arsenal of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of a homicide suspect in Northern California during a search, earlier this week.
The San Jose Police Department said in a statement, late Friday, that it recovered more than 65 firearms, of which about 25 were illegal assault weapons, along with multiple high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of the 38-year-old suspect.
The suspect was arrested, last Sunday, in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose, on June 4. Police obtained a search warrant for his residence and, on Wednesday, discovered the stash of weapons, which also included two stolen guns and two so-called ghost guns.
