LOS ANGELES — Police were searching, Monday, for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old employee of a Los Angeles furniture store.
The woman was found dead by a customer at the store in the Hancock Park neighborhood, Thursday, police said.
Investigators described the suspect as tall and thin, wearing all black clothing and a face mask. Police haven’t identified a possible motive.
Family members identified the victim as Brianna Kupfer, a graduate student pursuing an architectural design degree at UCLA.
