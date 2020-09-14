PASADENA — Police in California launched an investigation after authorities received calls of six people showing signs of drug overdoses during a six-hour period in the same city.
Pasadena officials said two patients died, three recovered and one remained in a hospital receiving treatment, The Pasadena Star-News reported Saturday.
Authorities could not say conclusively whether the two men who died succumbed to drug overdoses until they receive a coroner’s autopsy findings, but police said they believe the cases may involve fentanyl.
Police responded to three calls between about 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Pasadena police Lt. Anthony Russo said.
