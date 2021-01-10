SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — One person has died and six others were injured Saturday in a multicar highway collision in Northern California, including two people who were ejected from their vehicles, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol Officer Dustin Kennerly said a driver drove into the back of another car on Interstate 880, causing it to overturn. Kennerly said the driver of the first vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence, but the driver of the second vehicle was not at the scene.
