LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sheriff in Southern California’s Orange County released a grainy photograph Thursday that he said showed a Black man grabbing at a deputy’s gun during a struggle on the ground that ended with the fatal shooting of the man.
Sheriff Don Barnes said the photo was a frame of a video taken by a hotel surveillance camera that captured the incident Wednesday afternoon in the oceanside city of San Clemente. Two deputies attempted to stop the man, identified as Kurt Andras Reinhold, 42, as he tried to cross the street, then tackled him.
As the three struggled, Barnes said surveillance video showed that Reinhold appeared to try to release the gun from a deputy’s holster, though the sheriff said it’s not clear if he was able to get it out. Barnes said video from a witness recorded a deputy yelling “he’s got my gun!” four times. One deputy then fired two shots and Reinhold died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.