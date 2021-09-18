SAN LUIS OBISPO — A California prison guard was arrested this week on suspicion of beating a Wells Fargo branch manager and calling him a racial slur after being asked to wear a mask inside the bank, police said.
James Allen Jones, Jr., 50, was arrested at his job at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday following a 10-day investigation into the Sept. 3 attack. Police said Jones, who is white, made racist comments to the Hispanic victim.
It’s not known whether Jones has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. A call to a phone number listed for him went unanswered.
(1) comment
Wells Fargo is a parasitical bank (IMHO), and their employees seem to be callous idiots...but you can "not" make it a physical gig....it must remain "verbal".
