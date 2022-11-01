Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny skies along with windy conditions this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.