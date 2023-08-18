Law Enforcement Corruption

US Attorney for the Northern District of California Ismail J. Ramsey (right) speaks to reporters Thursday during a press conference in San Francisco to announce federal authorities have charged 10 current and former Northern California police officers in a corruption investigation.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Nine current or former Northern California police officers were charged Thursday in a federal corruption investigation that found evidence they committed civil rights violations and fraud in an effort to get a pay raise and lied on reports to cover up use of excessive force, US authorities said.

Ismail J. Ramsey, US Attorney for the Northern District of California, filed four indictments that outlined charges including wire fraud, deprivation of rights under color of law, conspiracy against rights, and conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids. Nine police officers and one community service officer are named in the charges, though only two are charged in multiple indictments.

