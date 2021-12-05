LONG BEACH — Two Long Beach police officers have been arrested in connection with filing false reports about a firearms arrest more than three years ago, authorities said.
Long Beach Police Officers Dedier Reyes and David Salcedo voluntarily surrendered, on Friday. They have been suspended from the department.
It was not immediately known if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf and the Long Beach Police Officers Association, the union that represents officers, sergeants and lieutenants, did not return requests for comment, on Saturday.
The officers continued to work until their arrests even though Long Beach detectives noticed, in February 2018, that there were discrepancies between their police reports about a firearms arrest and surveillance video.
“Through their review, detectives learned that the officers’ actions were inconsistent with their written reports,” Long Beach police said in a news release, Friday.
Police immediately released the person who was arrested and did not seek charges against him.
The department is reviewing Reyes and Salcedo’s previous reports and arrests. Representatives from the agency did not return a request for additional details, on Saturday, such as why the officers remained on the job after the discrepancies were noticed.
Long Beach detectives submitted a criminal case against Reyes and Salcedo, in January 2019, to prosecutors. Arrest warrants for the officers were not issued until Friday.
Reyes, 38, was released on $2 bail, on Friday. The 16-year officer was booked on suspicion of perjury, filing a false police report and filing a false government document.
Perjury, filing a false police report and filing a false government document....isn't this par for the course with Cali leadership...looks like the Political Scum are going after the police dept. Is this payback for sheriff Alex Villanueva telling the political Scum to Kiss-it with the Mandate B.S. ..... Sheriff Alex Villanueva ..ROCKS !!!
