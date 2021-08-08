LA HABRA — A police officer was shot and a suspect killed Friday night in a shooting in front of a La Habra police station, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. and the suspect reportedly died at the scene. La Habra police said in a statement that officers had responded to a disturbance call at the front entrance of the police department.
The officer was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition but stable, authorities said. Neither the officer nor the suspect was immediately identified.
Neighbors told KCBS-TV they heard three to five gunshots and an officer shout “Drop the gun.” The police statement said a firearm was recovered from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.