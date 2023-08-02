WHITTIER — A Whittier Police Department officer and the suspect accused of shooting him were being treated for non-life threatening injuries Tuesday.

The exchange of gunfire occurred at 8:40 p.m. Monday as Whittier Police Department officers were conducting surveillance and stopped a vehicle being driven by Edgar Gonzalez, 25, the alleged gunman in a Sunday fatal shooting in Santa Fe Springs, Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

