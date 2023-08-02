WHITTIER — A Whittier Police Department officer and the suspect accused of shooting him were being treated for non-life threatening injuries Tuesday.
The exchange of gunfire occurred at 8:40 p.m. Monday as Whittier Police Department officers were conducting surveillance and stopped a vehicle being driven by Edgar Gonzalez, 25, the alleged gunman in a Sunday fatal shooting in Santa Fe Springs, Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Officers requested that the suspect get out of the vehicle several times and at some point Gonzalez got out and ran away with officers in pursuit.
Police caught up to Gonzalez between two apartment complexes, where officers opened fire on him, authorities said. He ran, then tossed away a semiautomatic handgun and continued running, police said.
A K-9 unit was brought in and officers used a less lethal 40mm round on Gonzalez before he was taken into custody, Reynaga said.
