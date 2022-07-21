LOS ANGELES — Southern California police shot and killed a Black man, Saturday, as he ran away from them while allegedly holding a gun, video showed.
The family of 23-year-old Rob Adams, however, says he was likely holding his cellphone instead of a gun because he had been talking to his mother when police arrived. His family expects to file a legal claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, today.
“All I heard after that was gunshots. He never told me goodbye,” his mother, Tamika Deavila King, said, Wednesday, at a news conference.
San Bernardino police say that officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m., Saturday, after getting a tip that a Black man was walking around with a gun.
Two officers, who were wearing uniforms but driving an unmarked car, saw Adams pull a gun out of his waistband and begin walking toward the cruiser with the firearm in his hand, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman.
The police department posted a nearly six-minute video to social media, Tuesday, that includes Goodman’s narration, surveillance video footage and body-camera footage.
Though there is no audio of the initial encounter, Goodman said the officers gave Adams verbal commands.
The video shows Adams almost immediately turn around and run toward two cars that were parked up against a high wall.
“Seeing that he had no outlet, they believed he intended to use the vehicle as cover to shoot at them,” Goodman says in the video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.