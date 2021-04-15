DALY CITY — A police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area fatally shot a man last week during a routine check on an occupied parked vehicle after officers saw what they believed was a firearm on the lap of a passenger, an official said.
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told The San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.
Daly City police released few details after the fatal April 7 police shooting, but Wagstaffe provided an account of what unfolded that day to the newspaper.
Wagstaffe said a Daly City police officer on patrol stopped to offer assistance to an occupied parked truck with a damaged tire.
