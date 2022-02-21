NEWPORT BEACH — Authorities were investigating, Sunday, the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries.
The Huntington Beach officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, when the helicopter hit a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula. Witnesses said boaters who saw the aircraft go down rushed to pull the officers out of the helicopter, which ended upside down in shallow water.
Nicholas Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash, Police Chief Eric Parra said at a Saturday night news conference.
