PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man, Friday, in Palmdale.
Dante Pickens-Horton, 32, was shot while asleep in his home in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, near 52nd Street East and Avenue S, shortly before midnight.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives released photos of man, taken from security camera footage, who was seen walking in the neighborhood prior to the shooting.
He is described as a Black man, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black mask, pulled down, and smoking a cigarette.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
Friday’s fatal shooting was one of three in Palmdale, last week.
On May 24, Sandra Deleon, 37, of Pacoima was fatally shot, allegedly following an argument, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Deputies had responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 36800 block of James Place, near 37th Street East and Avenue S-8. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso, according to sheriff’s officials.
On Saturday evening, a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in the area of the 36000 block of East Windtree Circle, near 40th Street East and Pearblossom Highway.
