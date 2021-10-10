LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man they say fired a gun into a group of people, grazing a teenager, before taking a hostage and barricading himself in a downtown high-rise.
The man, who was not identified, died, Friday, at the scene inside an apartment complex at Sixth and South Main streets, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
A woman held hostage by the suspect was hospitalized. Her condition wasn’t known Saturday.
Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. following reports of a man with a gun. Police later learned the man entered a business and fired at three family members, including a 14-year-old boy.
“One of those rounds grazed the side of the 14-year-old’s head,” police said in a statement.
After unsuccessfully trying to carjack a woman and steal a man’s bicycle, the suspect took the hostage at gunpoint and barricaded himself inside an apartment.
After a standoff, SWAT officers breached the apartment and shot the suspect, police said.
ABC7 aired dramatic cellphone video shot from across the street showing SWAT officers storming the apartment.
A gun was recovered, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
