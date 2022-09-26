CHICO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was arrested, Sunday, in Chico on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said.
The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement.
The evidence included unspecified information that he had made “criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline,” said the statement from the Chico Police Department.
Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel, in 2017.
After his arrest, the Chico suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.
He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.
"""after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement.""" The word ""Agent Provocateur"" comes to mind...This sounds like the FBI's MO. Maybe the police officers are looking to transfer to the FBI...?
