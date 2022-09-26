CHICO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was arrested, Sunday, in Chico on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"""after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement.""" The word ""Agent Provocateur"" comes to mind...This sounds like the FBI's MO. Maybe the police officers are looking to transfer to the FBI...?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.