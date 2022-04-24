FAIRFIELD — A man allegedly bit and stabbed a police dog in Northern California as officers tried to take him into custody, Wednesday, authorities said.
The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Fairfield police. The dog, named Cort, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and recovering at home with its handler.
Officers were initially called to an elderly victim’s home, Wednesday afternoon, on a report of a burglary, the police department said in a Facebook post. The department then received a report from an Amazon employee, who said the man had threatened to kill him and steal his delivery truck.
Officers found the man, 44, running around inside the first victim’s home. They tried and failed to get him to come outside.
When police and the K9 dog went inside the house, the dog “contacted” the man; authorities did not provide further information about what occurred during the contact.
The man then allegedly bit the dog in the face and stabbed the animal on its left side with a knife, police said.
