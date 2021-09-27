HUNTINGTON BEACH — Police officers shot and killed an armed man in the sand in front of dozens of terrified witnesses, many who had gathered at Huntington Beach for the US Open of Surfing.
Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun made contact with him Saturday afternoon and when he refused to comply with numerous commands they opened fire, the city’s police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said in a statement.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
A gun was found at the scene, she said.
Witnesses said several shots rang out south of the pier, near the bicycle and pedestrian pathway, after the surfing competition had wrapped up for the day. One witness video showed the man rolling on the sand, appearing to reach for an object before officers fired several rounds, striking him, as people yelled and screamed.
