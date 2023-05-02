CALIFORNIA CITY — Officers with the California City Police Department responded to a call around 10 a.m. Thursday regarding a man who was firing a gun in a residential area.
When they arrived on scene, they made contact with Kevin Steven, 20, who fit the description of the person firing the gun, according to information posted by the CCPD on Facebook.
“Steven was in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and that he was, in fact, the subject who had fired his firearm in the residential area,” the post said.
Officers were unsure what Steven was firing at or why he was discharging the weapon. They were also unable to locate any victims. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm on his person, willful discharge of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
