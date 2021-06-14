SANTA CRUZ — Authorities have recovered nine vintage guitars that were stolen nearly a year ago in a $2 million heist in Southern California.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported late Saturday that Santa Cruz police found the guitars after serving search warrants at three different locations in the city following a tip from Los Angeles police.
The instruments are worth a combined $225,0000. They were part of some $2 million in music equipment stolen from a Los Angeles County storage unit in July.
Southern California police made several arrests in connection with the case last year. Authorities later discovered that the guitars were being sold online via an address in Santa Cruz.
Santa Cruz police Lt. Arnold Vasquez said no arrests were made.
