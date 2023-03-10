LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday identified the suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers as a 32-year-old wanted parolee who was found dead hours after the standoff.

The officers, all senior officers and members of a Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog-handling unit, were expected to survive their injuries after Wednesday’s shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near downtown. Two will be released from the hospital Thursday while the third, who was in stable condition, will remain for more treatment.

