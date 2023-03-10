LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday identified the suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers as a 32-year-old wanted parolee who was found dead hours after the standoff.
The officers, all senior officers and members of a Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog-handling unit, were expected to survive their injuries after Wednesday’s shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near downtown. Two will be released from the hospital Thursday while the third, who was in stable condition, will remain for more treatment.
The gunman was identified as Jonathan Magana. He was on parole at the time of the shooting following a prison sentence for two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The coroner’s office will determine whether he died by suicide or was shot by police during the confrontation.
The Board of directors for the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents the LAPD’s rank-and-file, in a statement Thursday said the three officers are “on the path to a full physical recovery.”
“Although we believe they will recover physically, each of these officers will live with the memory of almost losing their lives at the hands of a wanted fugitive in a hail of gunfire,” the Board wrote. “What occurred last night to these Metropolitan Division K9 officers happens all too often to law enforcement officers and is a stark reminder of the inherent danger every officer faces when they put on their uniform each day.”
