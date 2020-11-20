SACRAMENTO — California organizations encompassing both police chiefs and rank-and-file officers proposed legislation Thursday in the wake of recent civil unrest that they said would raise standards for police recruiting and training while increasing diversity.
Prospective officers should have to complete college classes that the groups said would prepare them “to meet the expectations of a modern police force,” including courses on mental health, social services, psychology and communication.
It’s part of what Brian Marvel, president of the Peace Officers Research Association of California, said must be “a culture shift” not only within police ranks but in how officers are viewed by the public.
The goal is to recruit and train officers so they are “in the best possible position to serve their communities in the way their communities want to be served,” said Eric Nunez, president of California Police Chiefs Association.
Education requirements have not kept pace with the rapidly evolving nature of the job, Nunez said.
“The 685 hours required by academy training is woefully inadequate given the breadth of duties and expectations placed on officers today,” he said. Some professions require twice as many hours of training as the police academy, he said, yet those professions aren’t making arrests and life-and-death decisions.
The proposed college classes would augment that training, though the state’s police standards board could give officers credit for prior experience in meeting some of the requirements.
The groups cited studies that officers who lacked a college education accounted for three-fourths of disciplinary actions; that officers with college degrees acted as if they had the same experience as 10-year veterans; and that college graduates are less likely to use force.
Democratic Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty and Sydney Kamlager, who each carried police reform legislation this year, separately cited those benefits in praising the proposal.
“But it still doesn’t change the fact that you can have a lot of training, but how you change the culture of departments is equally important,” Kamlager said.
