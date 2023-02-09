LOS ANGELES — A driver who caused a crash that killed two people during a police chase last week in Los Angeles was high on heroin and fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday.
Oscar De La Cruz faces a murder charge in connection with the Jan. 31 collision in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.
