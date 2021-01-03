MENIFEE, Calif. — Police are searching for a man they say drove a stolen pickup through a fence and onto a Southern California highway in the wrong direction, where he and a passenger leaped from the moving vehicle and allowed it to roll until it struck an oncoming van.
The driver of the van, a 55-year-old woman, was hospitalized with major injuries following the crash early Thursday on Interstate 215 in Riverside County, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig said.
“The driver had her seat belt on. That had a lot to do with saving her life,” Lassig told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.
