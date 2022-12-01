Teen Catfished Triple Killings

Michelle Blandin (center), daughter of Mark and Sharie Winek, speaks about her parents and sister, Brooke, who were killed during a news conference, Wednesday, in Riverside.

 Associated Press

RIVERSIDE — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online and asked a teenage California girl for nude photos before he drove across the country and killed her mother and grandparents and set fire to their home, authorities said. Wednesday.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, died by suicide, Friday, during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies. The 15-year-old girl from Riverside was rescued and is in counseling for trauma, family members and police said at a news conference, Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.