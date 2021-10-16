RICHMOND — A police chief in the San Francisco Bay Area has been put on administrative leave after her 18-year-old daughter accused her and her police sergeant father of abuse.
Richmond police Chief Bisa French was placed on administrative leave following several incidents that started in September involving her daughter, who accused French and her father, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French, of attacking her and threatening to kill her and her 34-year-old boyfriend, who the couple says is pimping her, the East Bay Times reported, Thursday.
French was put on administrative leave after the newspaper reported Wednesday that one of her female relatives was seeking a restraining order and had accused her and her husband of threatening to kill her and her boyfriend. Bisa French’s attorney, Mike Rains, confirmed to KTVU-TV that the relative was in fact, their daughter.
The boyfriend, Joe Goldman, of Napa and also known as Oho McNair, was charged Wednesday in Alameda County with pimping and pandering. Court documents say Goldman and the chief’s daughter stayed at motels in Oakland frequented by sex workers and that she was trafficked by him in that city.
