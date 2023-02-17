Oakland Police Chief

Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired Wednesday over the alleged coverup of an officer’s misconduct in a scandal that threatens to extend two decades of federal oversight.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — The Oakland Police Department lost its seventh head of police in as many years Wednesday over the alleged cover-up of an officer’s misconduct in a scandal that threatens to extend two decades of federal oversight — the longest of any police department in the country.

Democratic Mayor Sheng Thao said at a news conference she was firing Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong after a probe concluded the chief and the department failed to properly investigate and discipline a sergeant who was involved in a hit-and-run with his patrol car and, in a separate incident, fired his service weapon inside an elevator at police headquarters.

