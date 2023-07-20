Police in Alabama cast doubt Wednesday on the story of a woman who set off a frantic search when she disappeared for two days after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering on the highway. Carlee Russell told investigators she was abducted and forced into a car Thursday, but they have been unable to verify her account, police said.

The 25-year-old’s return home Saturday prompted intense speculation about where she had been and what had happened to her.

