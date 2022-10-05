STOCKTON — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman, dating back to last year, but detectives have not figured out what’s behind the violence.
Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles apart, police said. The first fatal shooting was in Oakland, in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton, days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place, between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
“We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said, Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.”
Although police would not say whether all seven shootings had been linked to the same gun, McFadden alluded to a single pistol during the news conference.
“I have absolutely no answer as to why that pistol went dormant for over 400 days,” between the April 2021 shootings and the first case this summer, the chief said.
Authorities, last week, announced that five men in Stockton were ambushed and shot to death, alone in the dark. On Monday, police said the two additional cases, last year, had been tied to those killings.
A person of interest is being sought in connection with the bloodshed — they appear on video at several of the crime scenes — but no evidence directly links them to the shootings, McFadden said. He said some of the victims were homeless and some were not.
There is a $125,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Police are fielding hundreds of tips daily, as well as submitting additional evidence in case other crimes in the state can be connected to the spate of shootings.
The first killing targeted Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, in Oakland at around 4:15 a.m., on April 10, 2021. He was shot multiple times, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. It was not immediately clear if he was alone when he was killed.
In the nonfatal attack, the 46-year-old woman told investigators that she was inside her tent, on April 16, 2021, at about 3:20 a.m., when she heard someone walking around outside.
“When she came out of her tent, she encountered someone holding a gun,” McFadden said.
