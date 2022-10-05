STOCKTON — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman, dating back to last year, but detectives have not figured out what’s behind the violence.

Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles apart, police said. The first fatal shooting was in Oakland, in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton, days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place, between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.

