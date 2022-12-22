BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police, on Tuesday, shot and killed a man who was holding a knife during a foot chase, authorities said.

Bakersfield police say the man, whose name was not made public, was initially holding a gun — prompting officers to open fire — but he discarded it and ran through dirt fields.

Jimzan 2.0
Teach your children to cooperate with law enforcement...They Out Gun you, They Out Radio you, and They Out Man you. If you feel they have done you wrong...get a lawyer and sue them. Maybe get your own body camera...not a bad idea. If you "play" stupid games...you will "win" stupid prizes. (ie. Dirt Naps)

