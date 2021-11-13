SAN FRANCISCO — A crash in which a vehicle struck two California Highway Patrol officers and a Golden Gate Bridge worker during an anti-vaccination mandate protest was not intentional, authorities said, Friday.
The CHP officers and bridge workers were struck around 6 p.m., Thursday, in a northbound traffic lane, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay. They were hit as they worked to keep several hundred demonstrators marching on the bridge from flowing into the roadway, he said.
“The collision was not intentional in any way,” Barclay said, Friday.
He said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The officers and the worker were treated at a hospital and released.
Authorities closed part of one lane, jamming traffic. The crash occurred during the jam when an SUV collided with a street sweeper, which was pushed into a line of CHP officers.
Several hundred people rallied at the bridge to oppose requirements in San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities that mandate proof of vaccination for a range of workers, including police, firefighters and health care workers.
